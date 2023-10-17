Kaala Paani: Actor/Filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker, Amey Wagh, Prajakta Koli Attend Special Screening

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 17, 2023

The cast of upcoming Netflix show Kaala Paani including actor/filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker were seen in attendance at the special premiere

Photos by Varinder Chawla

Amey Wagh plays inspector Ketan Kamat

Tamasha and Love Aaj Kal actor Arushi Sharma was also spotted

Co-stars Sukant Goel and Radhika Mehrotra strike a pose together

Vikas Kumar looks sharp in a traditional suit

Prajakta Koli looked pretty in a powder blue chikankari kurta

Senior actor Gajraj Rao also arrived at the screening

Mithila Palkar looked pretty in a bubblegum pink strapped dress

The charming Rohit Saraf flaunts his infectious smile

Made In Heaven actor Shivani Raghuvanshi arrived in a casual do

Deepak Dobriyal kept his look rather simple

Priyanshu Painyuli arrived with his wife Vandana Joshi

Ayush Mehra turns on his effortless sweetness at the screening

Shweta Tripathi Sharma and rapper Chaitanya Sharma aka SlowCheeta indulge in sweet PDA

The White Tiger and Guns and Gulaabs actor Adarsh Gourav made an appearance too

Marathi actor Chinmay Mandlekar also stars in the show

Maanvi Gagroo goes bold in shoulder-less white jumpsuit

Thanks For Reading!

Mona Singh At Kaala Paani Trailer Launch: It’s The Best Time To Be An Actor In The Industry
Find out More