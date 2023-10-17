Kaala Paani: Actor/Filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker, Amey Wagh, Prajakta Koli Attend Special Screening

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 17, 2023
The cast of upcoming Netflix show Kaala Paani including actor/filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker were seen in attendance at the special premiere
Photos by Varinder Chawla
Amey Wagh plays inspector Ketan Kamat
Tamasha and Love Aaj Kal actor Arushi Sharma was also spotted
Co-stars Sukant Goel and Radhika Mehrotra strike a pose together
Vikas Kumar looks sharp in a traditional suit
Prajakta Koli looked pretty in a powder blue chikankari kurta
Senior actor Gajraj Rao also arrived at the screening
Mithila Palkar looked pretty in a bubblegum pink strapped dress
The charming Rohit Saraf flaunts his infectious smile
Made In Heaven actor Shivani Raghuvanshi arrived in a casual do
Deepak Dobriyal kept his look rather simple
Priyanshu Painyuli arrived with his wife Vandana Joshi
Ayush Mehra turns on his effortless sweetness at the screening
Shweta Tripathi Sharma and rapper Chaitanya Sharma aka SlowCheeta indulge in sweet PDA
The White Tiger and Guns and Gulaabs actor Adarsh Gourav made an appearance too
Marathi actor Chinmay Mandlekar also stars in the show
Maanvi Gagroo goes bold in shoulder-less white jumpsuit
Thanks For Reading!