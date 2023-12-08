Junior Mehmood Funeral: Johnny Lever, Aditya Pancholi & Others Attend

By: Sachin T | December 08, 2023

Veteran actor Junior Mehmood, who was battling with stage four cancer passed away in Mumbai on December 8. He was 67

The actor's funeral was held in Santacruz and several members of his family as well as a few Bollywood celebs attended it

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Actor Aditya Pancholi arrived at Junior Mehmood's residence to pay his last respects

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Veteran actor Raza Murad was among the first ones to arrive on Friday afternoon

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Playback singer Sudesh Bhosale was also spotted by paps

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Actor-comedian Johnny Lever, who earlier paid a visit to Jr Mehmood at his residence, also arrived at his funeral

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Johnny Lever's daughter Jamie and son Jessey also accompanied him

Photo by Varinder Chawla

