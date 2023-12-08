Junior Mehmood Funeral: Johnny Lever, Aditya Pancholi & Others Attend

By: Sachin T | December 08, 2023
Veteran actor Junior Mehmood, who was battling with stage four cancer passed away in Mumbai on December 8. He was 67
The actor's funeral was held in Santacruz and several members of his family as well as a few Bollywood celebs attended it
Photo by Varinder Chawla
Actor Aditya Pancholi arrived at Junior Mehmood's residence to pay his last respects
Photo by Varinder Chawla
Veteran actor Raza Murad was among the first ones to arrive on Friday afternoon
Photo by Varinder Chawla
Playback singer Sudesh Bhosale was also spotted by paps
Photo by Varinder Chawla
Actor-comedian Johnny Lever, who earlier paid a visit to Jr Mehmood at his residence, also arrived at his funeral
Photo by Varinder Chawla
Johnny Lever's daughter Jamie and son Jessey also accompanied him
Photo by Varinder Chawla
