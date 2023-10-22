Jaya Bachchan, Rupali Ganguly & Others Catch Up With Kajol At Mumbai Durga Puja Pandal

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 22, 2023

Bollywood actors Kajol, Tanuja and Tanishaa Mukerji arrived at their Durga Puja pandal in Mumbai on the occasion of Ashtami on Sunday

Photos by Varinder Chawla

Kajol was also accompanied by her son Yug

Veteran actress Jaya Bachchan was seen paying a visit to the Mukerji's at the pandal

Kajol was spotted engaging in a fun banter with Jaya at the venue

Jaya was also seen sharing a hearty laugh with Deb Mukherjee

Kajol looked beautiful in a lime green saree while Tanuja looked classy as ever in a green saree. Tanishaa opted for a pink glam look

Anupamaa fame Rupali Ganguly was also seen seeking blessings at the pandal

Sumona Chakravarti looked like a million books in a bright red saree

TMKOC fame Munmun Dutta made heads turn in a green lehenga at the Durga Puja pandal

Anurag Basu attended the puja with his family

Tina Datta looked fresh as a daisy in a floral off-white saree

Thanks For Reading!

Sushmita Sen Performs Dhunuchi Naach With Daughter Renee At Bandra Durga Puja
Find out More