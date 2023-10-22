Jaya Bachchan, Rupali Ganguly & Others Catch Up With Kajol At Mumbai Durga Puja Pandal

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 22, 2023
Bollywood actors Kajol, Tanuja and Tanishaa Mukerji arrived at their Durga Puja pandal in Mumbai on the occasion of Ashtami on Sunday
Photos by Varinder Chawla
Kajol was also accompanied by her son Yug
Veteran actress Jaya Bachchan was seen paying a visit to the Mukerji's at the pandal
Kajol was spotted engaging in a fun banter with Jaya at the venue
Jaya was also seen sharing a hearty laugh with Deb Mukherjee
Kajol looked beautiful in a lime green saree while Tanuja looked classy as ever in a green saree. Tanishaa opted for a pink glam look
Anupamaa fame Rupali Ganguly was also seen seeking blessings at the pandal
Sumona Chakravarti looked like a million books in a bright red saree
TMKOC fame Munmun Dutta made heads turn in a green lehenga at the Durga Puja pandal
Anurag Basu attended the puja with his family
Tina Datta looked fresh as a daisy in a floral off-white saree
