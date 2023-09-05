Janmashtami 2023: Celebs Named After Lord Krishna

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 05, 2023
Janmashtami is being celebrated on September 6 this year, and on the occasion, here's a look at several celebs who have been named after Lord Krishna. For starters, Aditya Roy Kapur is named after the Lord Krishna
Akshara Singh: The name Akshara is one of the many names of Lord Krishna which means 'Indestructible Lord'
Anirudh Ravichander: Another name of Lord Krishna is Aniruddha which means 'One who cannot be obstructed'
Actor Govinda, who is also a huge devotee of Krishna, is named after the Lord
Govinda's nephew Krushna Abhishek too shares a similar name as that of Lord Krishna himself
Mohnish Bahl: Another name of Lord Krishna, Mohnish means 'Attractive God', something which Krishna was known for
Krishna is also said to be the 'all-witnessing God' aka Sakshi, and Sakshi Tanwar gets her name from there
Sumedh Mudgalkar essayed the role of Lord Krishna in one of his shows, and his name actually means 'The intelligent Lord', which is Krishna
South actor Upendra of Kabzaa fame is also named after Lord Krishna
