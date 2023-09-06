Janmashtami 2023: 9 Actors Who Are Ardent Lord Krishna Devotees

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 06, 2023
A number of Bollywood celebs are ardent followers of Lord Krishna. On the occasion of Janmashtami, let's have a look at a few of them. Speak of being a Krishna bhakt, and Hema Malini is the first celeb to cross your mind
And just like her, her daughter Esha Deol too is a devout Krishna follower, so much so that, she even remarried her husband Bharat Takhtani at ISKCON
Shilpa Shetty believes in Lord Krishna from all her heart and she is one of the regular visitors of ISKCON
Kangana Ranaut and her love for Lord Krishna is a known fact, and she is seen worshipping the God before every new venture
Mouni Roy is a devout Krishna bhakt and post her wedding, she, along with her husband Suraj Nambiar, had paid a visit to ISKCON to seek blessings for their new innings
Preity Zinta is an ardent follower of Lord Krishna, and despite being settled in the US, she makes it a point to visit a Krishna temple on every Janmashtami and offer prayers
Kajal Aggarwal is a known Krishna devotee and she is also a regular at ISKCON. The festival of Janmashtami is one of the biggest celebrations at the Aggarwal-Kitchlu household
Tisca Chopra is also a Lord Krishna devotee, and she is often seen frequenting the ISKCON temple
Not many know, but Vivek Oberoi too worships Lord Krishna, and he even has an idol of the Lord which he worships everyday at his residence
Thanks For Reading!