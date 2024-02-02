Janhvi Kapoor's ₹1.7 Lakh Red Satin Maxi Dress Is The Perfect Pick For Valentine's Day

By: Shefali Fernandes | February 02, 2024
Janhvi Kapoor is one of the finest actresses in Bollywood, who is known for her sense of style.
Photo Via Instagram
Janhvi Kapoor never fails to impress her fans with her sartorial choices.
Recently, Janhvi Kapoor slipped into a stunning red satin maxi dress which will be the perfect inspiration for Valentine's Day.
The outfit worn by Janhvi Kapoor was from the brand Rasario and it costs ₹1,74,111.
Janhvi Kapoor's dress features laced open back and a flower embellished in the front.
Janhvi Kapoor kept her makeup minimal that consisted of rosy cheeks, contoured cheeks and completed with a brown nude lipstick.
Sharing the photos on Instagram, Janhvi Kapoor wrote, "some bare, some with an hour of makeup and hair. PS. It’s true blondes do have more fun kind of want to go even lighter plz advise."
On the work front, Janhvi Kapoor will be seen next in Mr & Mrs Mahi, Uljah, and Devara.
