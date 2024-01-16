Janhvi Kapoor Keeps It Classy In White Shirt & Black Flared Trousers

By: Shefali Fernandes | January 16, 2024
On January 15, Janhvi Kapoor attended an event in Mumbai alongside Varun Dhawan and Karan Johar.
Janhvi Kapoor kept it classy as she donned a white wrap shirt from the brand Moonray with ruched detailing on the waist and sleeves which is priced at ₹16,500.
Styled by Priyanka Kapadia, the actress donned a black logo-patch flared cotton trousers from Delcore which costs ₹93,655.
Janhvi Kapoor chose ₹11,999 Fondo black block heels from Aldo.
Makeup by Savleen Kaur Manchanda, Janhvi Kapoor's base was kept matte with a soft peach blush and added fake freckles to her face. She finished off her look with a matte shade of pink nude lipstick.
Janhvi Kapoor kept her tresses open and opted for effortlessly gorgeous soft waves.
For accessories, Janhvi Kapoor wore ₹5,250 huggie hoop clip earrings from the brand Palmonas and added rings to her fingers.
On the work front, Janhvi Kapoor will be seen next in Mr. & Mrs. Mahi, Devara, and Uljah.
