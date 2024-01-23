Jackie Shroff Returns To Mumbai Barefoot With Lord Ram's Idol - See Pics

By: Sachin T | January 23, 2024
Bollywood actor Jackie Shroff, who attended the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony in Ayodhya, returned to Mumbai in the wee hours on Tuesday
Photos by Varinder Chawla
He was spotted at Mumbai airport with Indian Police Force actor Vivek Oberoi
What caught our attention was Jackie was seen walking barefoot at the airport with an idol of Lord Ram in his hands
On Monday, Vivek had shared a video to reveal that Jackie did not wear footwear as he attended the grand and historic inauguration ceremony
The actor said that since he is in Ram Janmabhoomi, he did not wear shoes
For the event, the Ram Lakhan actor opted for white pants and white shirt. He completed his look with a red scarf, a beige cap and black sunglasses
Meanwhile, other Bollywood celebs like Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, Rohit Shetty, Madhuri Dixit, Rajkumar Hirani, Kangana Ranaut, Hema Malini also attended the ceremony in Ayodhya
