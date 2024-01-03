Ira Khan And Nupur Shikhare: Meet The Newlyweds: FIRST PHOTOS

By: Sachin T | January 03, 2024

To the delight of everyone present, Ira Khan and husband Nupur Shikhare obliged Mumbai media with their appearances

Photos by Varinder Chawla

Fortunately, the groom finally ditched his athletic wear and donned a bandhgala to wed his bride, in style

Proud father Aamir Khan cannot contain his pride

The 58-year old actor is joined by ex-wife Kiran Rao and young son Azad

The actor is also seen extending a comforting hand to the groom's mother

The newlyweds pose for a picture with brothers in arms Junaid and Azad

Life father, like son. Aamir poses with his future filmmaker son Junaid

The couple are also joined by Ira's mother Reena Dutta

