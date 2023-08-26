International Dog Day: 10 Celebs & Their Pawsome Pets

By: FPJ Web Desk | August 26, 2023
August 26 is celebrated as International Dog Day to cherish our adorable four-legged friends. A number of Bollywood celebs are proud dog parents, and Kartik Aaryan with his cute pet Katori is one of them
Priyanka Chopra Jonas is a pet mommy to her chihuahua Diana, who has an Instagram page of her own!
Shah Rukh Khan has often expressed his fondness for dogs and he has not one, but many at his palatial residence, Mannat
Salman Khan loves his doggos and this picture is a proof!
Kriti Sanon's favourite passtime is definitely cuddling her pet Disco!
Aditya Roy Kapur's best friend is not some Bollywood celeb, but his darling pet dog
Malaika Arora's pet dog Casper is a celeb on its own, and he is often spotted accompanying the actress for her yoga sessions
Varun Dhawan adores his pet dog Joey, whom he calls his first child
Jackie Shroff is all for adopting strays. "You can’t buy love but you can always rescue it!" he shared
"You see a happy, smiley, furry baby in between, this munchkin keeps us sane and happiest," Shama Sikander wrote for her furry friend
