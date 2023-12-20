Inside Taimur Ali Khan's 7th Birthday Party In Pataudi Palace

By: Shefali Fernandes | December 20, 2023
Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan's elder son Taimur Ali Khan celebrates his seventh birthday on December 20, 2023.
Photo Via Instagram
Karisma Kapoor took to her Instagram handle and shared inside photos from Taimur Ali Khan's 7th birthday bash in Pataudi Palace, Delhi.
Karisma Kapoor captioned the photos, "Happy birthday to our Tim Timmy 🎂🎈🎉❤️#familylove."
Karisma Kapoor posed with her younger sister Kareena Kapoor Khan at Pataudi Palace.
Saif Ali Khan was seen photobombing Karisma Kapoor as she posed for a photo.
Taimur Ali Khan's birthday cake was FC Barcelona themed.
Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a photo on her Instagram story and wrote, "Not the birthday girl but the proud birthday mamma."
Recently, Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan were spotted at Mumbai airport as she jetted off to Delhi to spend winter holidays with their sons Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan.
