Inside Sabyasachi's Sprawling Kolkata Mansion: From Crystal Chandelier In Bathroom To Rustic Garden

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 21, 2023

One of the top designers, not just in India but across the world -- Sabyasachi's palatial abode in Kolkata is as vibrant as his designs

After living in a studio apartment for years and years, Sabyasachi finally moved base to his very own 7,250 sq ft mansion in the heart of Kolkata in 2018

The mansion clearly reflects Sabyasachi's idea of design, and at a time when minimalistic fashion is a thing, it is as bright and 'maximalist' as it gets

Each and every item in the house has a story behind it and Sabyasachi has made sure to source the best of things from all around the world

One of the highlights of the mansion is the jaw-dropping bathroom, which has a magnanimous chandelier right above the pristine white bathtub

"The trick to doing beautiful cluttered homes lies in the art of clever layering—and also stocking up on art, antiques, bric-a-brac, textiles, furniture, and kooky curios that can be gloriously assembled," Sabyasachi tells Architectural Digest

While he was tempted to get a swimming pool for himself, he instead opted for a rustic outdoor garden lined with mirrors and wrought-iron benches

The mansion has a sprawling courtyard, a perfect place to take a break from work and breathe in the fresh air

When not working, Sabyasachi loves to spend his time in this nook of the house which is adorned with the most comfortable lounge chairs and cushions

