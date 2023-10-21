Durga Puja 2023: Steal Shreya Ghoshal's Royal Red Saree Look At THIS Price

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 21, 2023
Renowned playback singer Shreya Ghoshal wished her fans a Happy Durga Puja with a slew of beautiful photos
"Shubho Sharodiya! Navratri ki dher saari shubhkamnayein sabhi ko," she captioned her post
She looked breathtaking in a royal red saree with golden zardozi work
The saree from Label Ritu Kumar is worth a whopping Rs 3.50 lakh
It is definitely the perfect fit to wear during the Durga Puja festivities
Just like Shreya, the heavily embroidered saree can be paired with some chunky jhumkas and bangles
Shreya recently received the National Award for playback singing from President Droupadi Murmu in Delhi
