Decoding Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's Classy Wedding Reception Look

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 21, 2023

Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra tied the knot with Aam Aadmi Party MP Raghav Chadha on September 24

For their wedding reception, Parineeti opted for a gorgeous Rosette Blush crystal sequin saree by designer Manish Malhotra

She paired her saree with a chunky uncut diamonds and emerald necklace and matching chooras

Raghav, on the other hand, looked dapper in a black tuxedo, complete with a bow tie

The reception bash was a starry affair and it was held on the same evening after the wedding

Parineeti and Raghav's reception photos are proof that not all wedding outfits need to be over the top

For their wedding, Parineeti and Raghav opted for an ivory lehenga and white sherwani respectively

Parineeti even draped a customised veil with 'Raghav' written on it

