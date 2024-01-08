Inside Pictures From Golden Globes 2024: Kylie-Timothee's Liplock To Selena-Taylor's Chatter

By: Sachin T | January 08, 2024
The 81st Golden Globe Awards was held in Beverly Hills, California, and it was attended by the biggest names of Hollywood
Several photos from the ceremony have surfaced on the internet, giving excited fans a glimpse of what went on inside the venue
Kylie Jenner and beau Timothee Chalamet were seen indulging in PDA and they even locked lips, showing their affection for each other
Kylie and Timothee were not the only ones enjoying some PDA, but Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck too were seen having a moment at the event
Selena Gomez reunited with her Only Murders in the Building co-star Martin Short
Jennifer Aniston struck a pose with her Friends co-star Reese Witherspoon at the Golden Globes
Icons Only! Winners Cillian Murphy and Robert Downey Jr posed with Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone, making it for one starry portrait!
Taylor Swift and BFF Keleigh Teller made sure to not miss the opportunity to get some photos of themselves
