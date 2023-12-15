Inside Pics From Taylor Swift's Birthday Bash With Blake Lively, Gigi Hadid

By: Sachin T | December 15, 2023
Singer-songwriter Taylor Swift celebrated her 34th birthday with her close friends from the industry.
Among those who made it to this intimate bash was supermodel Gigi Hadid and Blake Lively.
Also present for the celebration were Sabrina Carpenter, Zoë Kravitz, Antoni Porowski, Gracie Abrams, and Alana Haim among others.
Taylor took to Instagram and wrote, "Can’t believe this year… actually… happened? Thank you for all your beautiful birthday wishes yesterday."
The pop megastar recently became a billionaire and was honoured as Person Of The Year by TIME Magazine.
In 2023, Taylor experienced immense success with the highly acclaimed Eras Tour and its accompanying concert movie, as well as her reimagined '1989' album launch.
She also made headlines for her closely observed relationship with Travis Kelce, the tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs. She has even become the focus of college courses.
