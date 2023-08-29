Inside Malvika Raaj's Exotic Thailand Bachelorette

By: FPJ Web Desk | August 29, 2023

Actress Malvika Raaj is currently enjoying the time of her life in Thailand

The actress is busy celebrating her bachelorette in Phuket, Thailand with her would-be husband Pranav Bagga

The team bride and team groom had a blast celebrating the couple's bachelorette and these photos are proof!

Malvika and her gang raised the temperature as they took a dip in the pool in Thailand

The girls also dressed up in similar quirky outfits to hype Malvika

The girls also partied the night away at a posh club in Thailand

Malvika and Pranav got engaged a month ago and dreamy pictures from the proposal had taken the internet by storm

The couple has not yet announced the date of their wedding yet

