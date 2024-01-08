Inside Bipasha Basu's Intimate Birthday Celebration In Maldives [PHOTOS]

By: Sachin T | January 08, 2024

Bollywood actress Bipasha Basu celebrated her 45th birthday in Maldives with her actor-husband Karan Singh Grover and daughter Devi

The actress has been sharing stunning photos from her exotic vacation on her official Instagram account

On January 8, Bipasha gave a glimpse of her intimate beach birthday celebration in Maldives

"It's my birthday," Bipasha captioned her post. In the picture, she is seen wearing a white top with blue floral print

The actress also shared a picture of the birthday beautiful set up on a scenic beach location

In another set of pictures, Bipasha is seen wearing a red monokini. She completed her look with a white and blue shrug and brown sunglasses

The 'No Entry' actress is seen striking stunning poses on the beach

Bipasha turned 45 on Sunday and several fans and celebrities extended birthday wishes to the actress on social media

Bipasha and Karan have been married for nearly six years. They welcomed their bundle of joy, Devi, on November 12 in 2022

Meanwhile, on the work front, Karan will next be seen in Fighter with Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone. On the other hand, Bipasha has not announced any of her upcoming projects yet

