Inside Alanna Panday, Ivor McCray's dreamy wedding

By: FPJ Web Desk | March 17, 2023

Actress Ananya Panday's cousin Alanna Panday got married to longtime boyfriend Ivor McCray in Mumbai on March 16

The took the wedding vows in the presence of their close friends and family members at Taj Colaba

Alanna shared several pictures from her dreamy wedding on Instagram on March 17

Alanna looked beautiful in an off- white embroidered lehenga

Ivor McCray also opted for a matching sherwani

It seems the theme for the wedding was white and golden. In the pictures, white and green floral decoration can also be seen

Alanna's wedding was no less than a starry affair as several B-Town celebs attended

Thanks For Reading!

In Pics: Ananya Panday's stunning looks at Alanna's dreamy wedding
Find out More