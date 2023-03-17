Inside Alanna Panday, Ivor McCray's dreamy wedding

By: FPJ Web Desk | March 17, 2023
Actress Ananya Panday's cousin Alanna Panday got married to longtime boyfriend Ivor McCray in Mumbai on March 16
The took the wedding vows in the presence of their close friends and family members at Taj Colaba
Alanna shared several pictures from her dreamy wedding on Instagram on March 17
Alanna looked beautiful in an off- white embroidered lehenga
Ivor McCray also opted for a matching sherwani
It seems the theme for the wedding was white and golden. In the pictures, white and green floral decoration can also be seen
Alanna's wedding was no less than a starry affair as several B-Town celebs attended
