Inside Agastya Nanda's Birthday Bash: From Twinning With Suhana Khan To Kissing Mihir Ahuja

By: Sagarika Choudhary | November 23, 2023
Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda turned 23 on Thursday and he celebrated it with his 'The Archies' gang
His 'The Archies' co-star Mihir Ahuja shared a slew of photos from Agastya's intimate birthday bash
It was also attended by Suhana Khan, and she twinned with the birthday boy in black
Agastya was seen cutting his birthday cake with Suhana next to him in the video shared by Mihir
"Wish you a very happy birthday Agastya !! Jughead loves you. I love you even more," Mihir captioned his post
He added, "May this year bring you lots of success and happiness. My forever Archie"
Zoya Akhtar, the director of 'The Archies', wished Agastya with a customised Archie cake
Navya Nanda wished her brother with a post that read, "Happy birthday to my morning alarm, part time therapist, full time irritant & the newest hero in town"
Mamu Abhishek Bachchan had a rather quirky birthday wish for Agastya. Sharing a throwback photo, he wrote, "Happy birthday Archie Andrews! Stay cool."
Thanks For Reading!