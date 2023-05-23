Indian K-pop idol-Blackswan member Sriya Lenka on band's return with 'That Karma'

By: FPJ Web Desk | May 23, 2023
The First Indian K-pop Idol, Sriya LEnka, recently spoke on joining the multi-cultural girl group Blackswan and also expressed the excitement regarding their latest album 'That Karma'
The Odia-based K-pop star said, "We feel overjoyed to finally share our hardwork and return with That Karma'
Srya furhter stated that they have put their heart & souls in the album and it will let them grow as a group int the K-pop industry.
Brazillian sub-dancer, sub-vocalist Gabi, also joins Sriya in That Karma.
Nvee Florence Alena Smith from US is main-vocalist and Fatou (Samba Fatou Diouf) as main rapper
The groups's MV 'Karma' has already crossed 1.8 M views on YouTube in four days.
Sriya's last album 'close to me' released one and half years ago and therefore it's their return after a big break.
Sriya was recently introduced as lead vocalist and main dancer of Blackswan group.
No doubt, with her uniqueness, Sriya Lenka brings a fresh and dynamic energy to their girl group.
