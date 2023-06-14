In Pics: Aamir Khan Celebrating Mother Zeenat Hussain's 89th Birthday

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 14, 2023
Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan recently took a break from the limelight to celebrate his mother Zeenat Hussain's 89th birthday in a quiet and intimate get-together at his home.
Known for his privacy, Aamir gathered his close family members, including his sisters Nikhat and Farhat Khan, his daughter Ira, and his ex-wife Kiran Rao, to mark this special occasion.
The heartwarming moments from the celebration were captured in pictures, which were shared on social media by Punjabi artist Pratibha Singh Baghel, who also attended the party.
One of the photos captured Aamir lighting a candle on the birthday cake, with his daughter Ira standing by his side, showcasing the strong bond they share.
Other pictures depicted the octogenarian birthday celebrant, Zeenat Hussain, posing joyfully with the guests.
Another picture of their get-together
Currently, aamir Khan is said to be on a break from the movies to spend his time with friends and family.
Aamir's Ex-wife Kiran Rao and Pratibha Singh posing together.
