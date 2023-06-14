In Pics: Aamir Khan Celebrating Mother Zeenat Hussain's 89th Birthday

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 14, 2023

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan recently took a break from the limelight to celebrate his mother Zeenat Hussain's 89th birthday in a quiet and intimate get-together at his home.

Instagram

Known for his privacy, Aamir gathered his close family members, including his sisters Nikhat and Farhat Khan, his daughter Ira, and his ex-wife Kiran Rao, to mark this special occasion.

Instagram

The heartwarming moments from the celebration were captured in pictures, which were shared on social media by Punjabi artist Pratibha Singh Baghel, who also attended the party.

Instagram

One of the photos captured Aamir lighting a candle on the birthday cake, with his daughter Ira standing by his side, showcasing the strong bond they share.

Instagram

Other pictures depicted the octogenarian birthday celebrant, Zeenat Hussain, posing joyfully with the guests.

Instagram

Another picture of their get-together

Instagram

Currently, aamir Khan is said to be on a break from the movies to spend his time with friends and family.

Instagram

Aamir's Ex-wife Kiran Rao and Pratibha Singh posing together.

Instagram

Thanks For Reading!

Kangana Ranaut, Nawazuddin Siddiqui & Others At Tiku Weds Sheru Trailer Launch: See Pics
Find out More