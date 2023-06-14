Kangana Ranaut, Nawazuddin Siddiqui & Others At Tiku Weds Sheru Trailer Launch: See Pics

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 14, 2023
Kangana Ranaut recently graced an event in Mumbai to launch the trailer of her upcoming directorial 'Tiku Weds Sheru'.
Varinder Chawla
Her entire team was present there at the launch event.
Film's lead actress Avneet Kaur
Film's lead actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui
Kangana, Nawazuddin, and Avneet sopke briefly about their film during the trailer launch.
The actress also expressed her excitement on her latest directorial project.
The entire team posed for photos together.
Tiku Weds Sheru is expected to stream on Amazon Prime starting June 23.
