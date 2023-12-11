In A First, Amitabh Bachchan Steps Out With Grandson Agastya Nanda To Greet Fans In Mumbai

By: Sachin T | December 11, 2023
Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan stepped out of his palatial Mumbai residence Jalsa on Sunday as a part of his weekly routine
Just like every other Sunday, this time too, he greeted the sea of fans gathered on the street outside his house to catch one glimpse of the megastar
However, it was not a regular Sunday meet for him. What made it even more special was the fact that for the first time, he was accompanied by his grandson Agastya Nanda for the drill
Agastya marked his acting debut with Zoya Akhtar's The Archies recently, and the film released on Netflix
Amitabh was seen proudly showing off his grandson to his fans
".. and the legacy lives on .. Father to Son to Son to Son and then Grandson .. and the principal ever the reality of the base that built it.." Big B wrote in his blog
The two were seen waving at the crowd enthusiastically, and Big B thanked them for showering love on not just him, but his grandson as well
