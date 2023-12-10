Shakti Mohan Gets Emotional As 'Golu' Mukti Mohan Ties The Knot To Kunal Thakur

By: Shefali Fernandes | December 10, 2023
On December 10, Mukti Mohan tied the knot to Kunal Thakur in a dreamy wedding.
Photo Via Instagram
Dancer and choreographer Shakti Mohan shared new photos on her Instagram and got emotional as her sister Mukti Mohan got married to Kunal Thakur.
Shakti Mohan wrote, "My lil Golu is married. It feels like a piece of my heart went with you. I am so happy for you and @whokunalthakur. Congratulations to my better half for finding her perfect match. May your life be blessed with happiness and bliss. I will miss you terribly. @muktimohan. My partner in everything."
Shakti Mohan also shared a family picture featuring the newlyweds, Neeti Mohan, her husband Nihar Pandya and others.
Shakti Mohan also posed with her parents, Brij Mohan Sharma and Kusum Mohan.
Shakti Mohan shared a goofy picture with Mukti Mohan, Kunal Thakur and Neeti Mohan.
Shakti Mohan flaunted her henna that had 'Golu' written on it.
Mukti Mohan and Kunal Thakur shared the wedding photos, they wrote, “In you, I find my divine connection; with you, my union is destined. Grateful for the blessings bestowed by god, family and friends. Our families are ecstatic and seek your blessings for our journey forward as Husband and Wife."