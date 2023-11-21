IFFI 2023: Madhuri Dixit Felicitated For 'Contribution to Bharatiya Cinema'

By: FPJ Web Desk | November 21, 2023
The 54th edition of International Film Festival of India (IFFI) kickstarted in Goa on November 20
The gala event saw a slew of celebs walking down the red carpet
The event began with actress Madhuri Dixit being bestowed with the 'Special recognition for contribution to Indian cinema' award
Minister for Information and Broadcasting Anurag Singh Thakur, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, Minister for State of Information and Broadcasting L Murugan presented her with the honour
Among the many celebs at IFFI 2023 was filmmaker Karan Johar, who walked down the red carpet wearing a black sherwani
Shahid Kapoor looked handsome as he sported his new look in a black suit
Star of the year Sunny Deol looked dapper in his beige jacket and matching pants
Musical queen Shreya Ghoshal made heads turn in a red anarkali
Nushrrat Bharucchha looked chic in a shimmery black and silver co-ord set, complete with a cape
Thanks For Reading!