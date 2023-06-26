Huma Qureshi Keeps It Bold And Beautiful In Black During Tarla Promotions In Mumbai: SEE PHOTOS

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 26, 2023
Huma Qureshi stepped out for Tarla Promotions on a rainy Monday afternoon in Mumbai, wearing an all-black ensemble combining co-ords. See more pictures ahead
One must applaud Huma's stylist Sanam Ratansi, who has been putting some great look together for the talented actress, in recent weeks
Photos by Varinder Chawla
The 37-year old stepped out wearing a black top by Hiroshop.in with pants from Zara
The standout element that stood out in her look were the cupcake earrings by Azotiique
Interestingly, Huma has been adding food elements in alignment with the theme of Tarla which talks about food
At the trailer launch event last week, the actress was seen wearing watermelon slices as earrings
The actress is seen here paying an ode to Mumbai's dabbawalas
Tarla is based on the inspiring journey of renowned chef, entrepreneur and Padmashree recipient Tarla Dalal
The film premieres on Zee 5 from July 7, 2023 onwards
