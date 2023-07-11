Huma Qureshi Is Overwhelmed With Love For Tarla, Stuns In WHITE: SEE PHOTOS

By: FPJ Web Desk | July 11, 2023
Actor Huma Qureshi has all the reasons to rejoice as her latest release Tarla is being well received by critics and audiences alike. The actress shared her pictures on the Gram, posing as a vision in white. See more pictures ahead
The 37-year old actress wore a pant-suit by Zara
Huma is being hailed as one of the most versatile performers to look out for
The actress played the titular role in Tarla, inspired by renowned chef Tarla Dalal
The film has been directed by Piyush Gupta
The film also stars Sharib Hashmi and Bharati Achrekar
Tarla has been produced by RSVP Pictures and Earth Sky Pictures
The film is now streaming on Zee 5
