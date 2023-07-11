Huma Qureshi Is Overwhelmed With Love For Tarla, Stuns In WHITE: SEE PHOTOS

By: FPJ Web Desk | July 11, 2023

Actor Huma Qureshi has all the reasons to rejoice as her latest release Tarla is being well received by critics and audiences alike. The actress shared her pictures on the Gram, posing as a vision in white. See more pictures ahead

Instagram: Huma Qureshi

The 37-year old actress wore a pant-suit by Zara

Huma is being hailed as one of the most versatile performers to look out for

The actress played the titular role in Tarla, inspired by renowned chef Tarla Dalal

The film has been directed by Piyush Gupta

The film also stars Sharib Hashmi and Bharati Achrekar

Tarla has been produced by RSVP Pictures and Earth Sky Pictures

The film is now streaming on Zee 5

