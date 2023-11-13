Huma Qureshi Enjoys A White Diwali Quite Literally, With These Fashionable Festive Looks: PHOTOS

By: FPJ Web Desk | November 13, 2023
In an unusual departure from all the bright colours that her contemporaries adorn during Diwali, Huma Qureshi of Maharani and Tarla fame chose white
Instagram: Huma Qureshi
While the actress maintains in her Instagram caption that it wasn't a conscious choice to wear the colour, her Diwali looks have spoken on the contrary
In this look, the 37-year old actress sports a design by Nikita Gujral which compliments her curves beautifully
This elaborate lehenga-choli is paired with a dupatta and it carries intricate stitching with beadwork
In another look where the actress captions her post as 'Dream Girl', Huma is seen wearing a shimmery Natasha Dalal creation
This gorgeous chikankari anarkali worn by the actress is courtesy Jade by Monica and Karishma
Lastly, Huma sports a classic Manish Malhotra saree with this look. We appreciate her efforts in demystifying the myth that white is considered an inauspicious colour
