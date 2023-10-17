Hrithik Roshan Undergoes DRASTIC Physical Transformation In Just 5 Weeks - Check Out His Routine

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 17, 2023
Bollywood's Greek God Hrithik Roshan blew the minds of his followers on Tuesday after he shared photos of his drastic physical transformation
The actor shared jaw-dropping photos of his ripped physique and chiselled abs giving his fans all the fitness motivation they need
Sharing a picture from before he began his fitness journey, Hrithik stated that he underwent the transformation in just 5 weeks with the help of a disciplined routine and his trainers
In the photos, Hrithik can be seen flaunting his droolworthy abs while clicking some perfect mirror selfies
Sharing a picture from before his transformation, he wrote, "Hardest part - was saying NO to other important things, loved ones, friends, social occasions, school PTM’s and even extended work hours. 2nd hardest part - Getting into bed by 9pm."
He also stated that he undergoes certain physical transformations only because his work demands them, but he does not feel the need to look a certain way to love his real self
A few days ago, Hrithik had shared how he carries cold pre-packed home-cooked healthy meals while he is travelling for work to make sure he sticks to his diet
Hrithik also thanked his body for enduring it all during the transformation phase, "Thank you knees , back, ankles, shoulders and spine and mind. You guys love a good fight. I love you all," he wrote
Hrithik will be next seen in Fighter with Deepika Padukone
