Hrithik Roshan, Shah Rukh Khan, Siddharth Anand Attend Fighter Screening In Mumbai

By: Sachin T | January 25, 2024

A night before the big release, the makers of Fighter organised a special screening for the cast and their close friends in Mumbai on Wednesday

Hrithik Roshan was accompanied by girlfriend Saba Azad as the two reached the venue

Shah Rukh Khan dropped by to support his Pathaan director Siddharth Anand, and close friends Hrithik and Deepika Padukone

Director Siddharth Anand arrived with his family and his excitement was evident for the film's release

Hrithik's ex-wife Sussanne Khan and kids Hrehaan and Hridaan also attended the screening

Ayushmann Khurrana was all smiles as he posed for the paps post the screening of Fighter

Sussanne's brother and Hrithik's BFF Zayed Khan made a rare appearance at the screening

Vaani Kapoor glowed as she attended the screening of Fighter and showered praise on the film

