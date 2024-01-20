How I Met Your Mother Star Josh Radnor Marries Jordana Jacobs In Snowy White Wedding

By: Sachin T | January 20, 2024
Josh Radnor, who famously played Ted Mosby in the sitcom How I Met Your Mother, has finally found his 'Tracy', Jordana Jacobs
After dating for several years, the couple got married in a fairytale wedding in the first week of January 2024
Josh looked handsome in a black tux and he could not stop beaming from ear to ear as he arrived to marry the love of his life
Jordana looked straight out of a fairytale in her pristine white wedding gown
"I got married! Two weeks ago. In a *light* blizzard. It was an incredible overwhelming snowy bliss-filled weekend," Josh captioned the photos as he announced his wedding
The couple kissed each other passionately as they were declared man and wife in the presence of their closest friends and family members
"I can’t believe my great good fortune that I get to call this extraordinary woman my wife," Josh wrote
