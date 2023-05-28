Hotness Alert! Esha Gupta in black body-hugging backless gown sets the internet on fire

By: FPJ Web Desk | May 28, 2023
Esha Gupta's latest photos have set the internet ablaze, captivating fans with her stunning look and impeccable style
The mesmerizing body-hugging backless dress worn by Esha Gupta highlights her flawless figure and exudes confidence.
With her graceful demeanor and oozing sensuality, Gupta redefines glamour and becomes a fashion inspiration for enthusiasts everywhere.
Social media platforms got flooded with compliments and expressions of awe as fans praise Esha Gupta's stunning appearance in the viral snapshots.
The actress recentlymade a stylish statement at the IIFA 2023 Green Carpet, leaving everyone stunned in a shimmery grey gown, sans accessories.
She also graced the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival, cherishing the experience of watching a film with Hollywood actor Johnny Depp.
Esha Gupta's fashion choices continue to turn heads, capturing the attention of her fans.
With her latest appearances and red carpet moments, the Bollywood Diva solidified her position as a true fashion icon.
Thanks For Reading!