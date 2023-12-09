HOT Shama Sikander Turns Up The Heat In A Leopard Print Monokini 

By: Sachin T | December 09, 2023
Actress Shama Sikander appears delightfully beautiful and charming in a recent series of poolside photographs.
The actress effortlessly makes a style statement, exuding a carefree and playful mood, as evident from the pictures.
Sporting a leopard print monokini, Shama took to Instagram and wrote, "Soaking up the Sun and Saturday vibes."
She accessorised her look with sunglasses and kept her hair in a messy bun.
Shama entered showbiz in 1998 with the film Prem Aggan. However, it was the television show Yeh Meri Life Hai that got her fame.
She was last seen on the big screen in the 2019 thriller, Bypass Road.
In 2022, Shama tied the knot with James Milliron in Goa after dating for years.
The duo wanted to tie the knot in 2020 but had to postpone their wedding ceremony owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.
