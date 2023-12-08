Alia Bhatt Is The Perfect Arabian Black Rose In Miss Sohee Couture At Red Sea Film Festival: PHOTOS

By: Sachin T | December 08, 2023

Bringing her A-game at the ongoing Red Sea Film Festival 2023, Alia Bhatt made heads turn in another stunning creation

Instagram: Alia Bhatt

Wearing a grey creation replete with embellishments and flared sleeves, the National Award winning actress looked like the midnight Arabian Black Rose

It was a quite a day for the actress as she shared the presence with eminent dignitaries at the event including Hollywood star Nicholas Cage

The actress kept her make-up neutral while opting for minimal jewellery

The trail of the gown too carries a lot of detailing

The actress was also seen enjoying the company of Pakistani actors including Humayun Saeed and Mahira Khan

The actress blows a kiss to the international paps

Currently, Alia is filming Vasan Bala's next Jigra, which she is also co-producing alongside Karan Johar

