Alia Bhatt Is The Perfect Arabian Black Rose In Miss Sohee Couture At Red Sea Film Festival: PHOTOS

By: Sachin T | December 08, 2023
Bringing her A-game at the ongoing Red Sea Film Festival 2023, Alia Bhatt made heads turn in another stunning creation
Instagram: Alia Bhatt
Wearing a grey creation replete with embellishments and flared sleeves, the National Award winning actress looked like the midnight Arabian Black Rose
It was a quite a day for the actress as she shared the presence with eminent dignitaries at the event including Hollywood star Nicholas Cage
The actress kept her make-up neutral while opting for minimal jewellery
The trail of the gown too carries a lot of detailing
The actress was also seen enjoying the company of Pakistani actors including Humayun Saeed and Mahira Khan
The actress blows a kiss to the international paps
Currently, Alia is filming Vasan Bala's next Jigra, which she is also co-producing alongside Karan Johar
