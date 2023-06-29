Hot! Janhvi Kapoor Stuns In Golden Backless Gown With Plunging Neckline

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 29, 2023

Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor recently attended Animal Ball, a fundraising event in London, with ace designer Manish Malhotra

Several photos of Janhvi from the event have surfaced on social media platforms

Janhvi represented India at the star-studded occasion and stole the limelight in Manish Malhotra’s antique gold gown

She looked stunning in the gown which featured floor-sweeping trail, midriff-baring out on the side, backless detailing and fish-cut silhouette

She teamed it up with a matching bronze gold jacket featuring exaggerated sleeves

Janhvi ditched jewellery and let her outfit do all the work. She kept it subtle with shimmery eyeshadow, and glossy lips

On the other hand, Manish opted for a black suit for the event

Meanwhile, on the work front, Janhvi will be seen with Varun Dhawan in Bawaal

She also has Devara with Jr NTR and another film Ulajh in the pipeline

