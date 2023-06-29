Hot! Janhvi Kapoor Stuns In Golden Backless Gown With Plunging Neckline

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 29, 2023
Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor recently attended Animal Ball, a fundraising event in London, with ace designer Manish Malhotra
Several photos of Janhvi from the event have surfaced on social media platforms
Janhvi represented India at the star-studded occasion and stole the limelight in Manish Malhotra’s antique gold gown
She looked stunning in the gown which featured floor-sweeping trail, midriff-baring out on the side, backless detailing and fish-cut silhouette
She teamed it up with a matching bronze gold jacket featuring exaggerated sleeves
Janhvi ditched jewellery and let her outfit do all the work. She kept it subtle with shimmery eyeshadow, and glossy lips
On the other hand, Manish opted for a black suit for the event
Meanwhile, on the work front, Janhvi will be seen with Varun Dhawan in Bawaal
She also has Devara with Jr NTR and another film Ulajh in the pipeline
Thanks For Reading!