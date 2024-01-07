Hi Nanna Star Mrunal Thakur's Latest Photos Are All About Glitter & Glam

By: Sachin T | January 07, 2024
Actress Mrunal Thakur is currently basking in the love and appreciation she is receiving for her film, Hi Nanna
The actress dropped a slew of photos on her Instagram handle on Sunday, giving her fans a glimpse of her blinding beauty
She shined in a glamorous sequined one shoulder dress and looked breathtaking as she gazed at the camera
She opted for nude makeup and tied her hair back in a neat braid
"Let your heart sparkle," she captioned the photos
Meanwhile, Mrunal's Hi Nanna has now dropped on OTT and it sees the actress sharing the screen with Telugu actor Nani
