Hi Nanna Star Mrunal Thakur's Latest Photos Are All About Glitter & Glam

By: Sachin T | January 07, 2024

Actress Mrunal Thakur is currently basking in the love and appreciation she is receiving for her film, Hi Nanna

The actress dropped a slew of photos on her Instagram handle on Sunday, giving her fans a glimpse of her blinding beauty

She shined in a glamorous sequined one shoulder dress and looked breathtaking as she gazed at the camera

She opted for nude makeup and tied her hair back in a neat braid

"Let your heart sparkle," she captioned the photos

Meanwhile, Mrunal's Hi Nanna has now dropped on OTT and it sees the actress sharing the screen with Telugu actor Nani

Thanks For Reading!

Love Alia Bhatt's Blue Cutout Dress? Here's How Much It Costs
Find out More