Here's how BLACKPINK's Lisa broke gender stereotypes wearing men's suit

By: FPJ Web Desk | May 26, 2023
BLACKPINK's Lisa continues to amaze with her fashion choices, proving she can pull off any outfit with elegance and style.
We had recently shared some of her photos from Naomi Campbell's recent birthday party, Lisa turned heads by donning a men's suit, showcasing her fearless fashion sense.
The K-pop star exuded confidence in a shiny jacket and pants, previously worn by a male model on the runway.
The star-studded event in Cannes attracted various celebrities, including singers and actors.
BLINKS, Lisa's devoted fanbase, expressed their delight and admiration, as this marked her first public appearance in a men's suit.
Through her bold choice, Lisa defies gender stereotypes, empowering women to embrace their individuality and look stunning while doing so,
Are you impressed by her move?
The K-pop star posed with PArk Bo gum, BTS V and others at the party she attended.
