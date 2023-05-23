BTS’ V- BLACKPINK’s Lisa pose together at Naomi Campbell’s birthday party amid dating rumours with Jennie

By: FPJ Web Desk | May 23, 2023
BTS' V aka Kim Taehyung has once again reunited with Blackpink member Lisa in a birthday party of supermodel Naomi Campbell, who recently walked the red carpet at Cannes 2023.
Both Lisa and V are global ambassadors of CELINE and met each other in 2022 first.In
In June 2022, BTS' V, Blackpink's Lisa and Park Bo Gum teamed up to end the fan wars as they came together at CELINE show in PAris.
The trio was next seen together at the brand's special event in Korea and now it seems like V and Lisa have once again reunited.
Naomi Campbell’ celebrated her birthday at Cannes and the duo was seen posing with her.
While the invite didn't mention any specific name, both Lisa and Kim Taehyung attended the party.
They were seen posing together with Naomi Campbell in her birthday party. Both flaunted their dapper look in a stylish black outift.
V is currently making headlines for his alleged romance with Blackpink member Jennie, and the duo was reportedly spotted together in Paris recently.
