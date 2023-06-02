Harshaali Malhotra Birthday: Here's what Bajrangi Bhaijaan's Munni looks like now

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 02, 2023
Remember Harshaali Malhotra, the cute little Munni from Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan? She is all set to turn 15 on June 3
Surprised how time flies so fast, right? The tiny Harshaali, whom Salman carried around in his arms and shoulders throughout the film, is all grown up now
Harshaali was just 8 years old at the time Bajrangi Bhaijaan released in theatres
Within few days of the film's release, she was dubbed as the cutest kid in town and fans gushed over her bond with Salman in the film
This is how she looks like today, as per her Instagram handle
Harshaali has been away for films for the past few years to complete her studies
Over the years, she also learned various dance forms and took up other hobbies
She had once said that she plans to return to Bollywood once she is done with her studies and is ready to pursue the career full time
