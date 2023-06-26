Happy Birthday Suresh Gopi: 12 Must-Watch Films Of Malayalam Cinema's Super Cop

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 26, 2023

Malayalam cinema's angry young man, Suresh Gopi has entertained audiences across the world as the super-cop in almost his entire filmography. As the actor/politician turns a year older, let's take a look at his must-watch films

Oru CBI Diary Kurippu - 1988

Thalasthanam - 1992

Injakkadan Mathai & Sons - 1993

Commissioner - 1994

Summer in Bethlehem - 1998

Vazhunnor - 1999

Crime File - 1999

Pathram - 1999

Nariman - 2001

Bharathchandran I.P.S - 2005

Chinthamani Kolacase - 2006

Nadiya Kollappetta Rathri - 2007

