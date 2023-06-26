Happy Birthday Suresh Gopi: 12 Must-Watch Films Of Malayalam Cinema's Super Cop

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 26, 2023
Malayalam cinema's angry young man, Suresh Gopi has entertained audiences across the world as the super-cop in almost his entire filmography. As the actor/politician turns a year older, let's take a look at his must-watch films
Oru CBI Diary Kurippu - 1988
Thalasthanam - 1992
Injakkadan Mathai & Sons - 1993
Commissioner - 1994
Summer in Bethlehem - 1998
Vazhunnor - 1999
Crime File - 1999
Pathram - 1999
Nariman - 2001
Bharathchandran I.P.S - 2005
Chinthamani Kolacase - 2006
Nadiya Kollappetta Rathri - 2007
