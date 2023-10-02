Happy Birthday Sathyaraj: Candid Moments Of The Baahubali And Chennai Express Actor

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 02, 2023
Baahubali and Chennai Express actor may be enjoying Pan-Indian popularity now but the actor has been one of the most respected actors of Tamil cinema for more than four decades
Instagram: Sibi Sathyaraj
Since 1978, the actor has starred in some of Tamil cinema's landmark films with over 75 initial releases till 1985 as an antagonist. Here's a picture from his wedding with Maheshwari
Instagram: Divya Sathyaraj
Hailing from a humble family in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu, the actor was forbidden by his family to pursue his profession but his strive got the better of him. Here the actor and his wife are posing with Tamil cinema legend Sivaji Ganesan and his wife Kamala
Instagram: Divya Sathyaraj
This is a moment from the wedding of Sathyaraj's sister that saw former TN CM and cinema legend M.G.Ramachandran in attendance
Instagram: Sibi Sathyaraj
A very candid moment with Malayalam megastars Mohanlal and Mammootty. Interestingly, not many know but filmmaker S.S Rajamouli was keen to cast Mohanlal as Kattappa in Baahubali, the role which Sathyaraj eventually essayed
Instagram: Sibi Sathyaraj
Sathyaraj holds his beloved son and actor Sibi Sathyaraj close to him
Instagram: Sibi Sathyaraj
With co-star and politician Khushboo Sundar. The two actors made a dynamic screen-pair during the late 80s and early 90s in Tamil films
Instagram: Divya Sathyaraj
Quite the Kattappa moment for the actor as he chills with his grandsons at home
Instagram: Sibi Sathyaraj
With son Sibi and Baahubali and Radhe Shyam co-star Prabhas during the promotional tour of the latter film
Instagram: Sibi Sathyaraj
With long-standing friend and colleague Sivakumar, who is also father to current superstars Suriya and Karthi
Instagram: Divya Sathyaraj
Thanks For Reading!