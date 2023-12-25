Happy Birthday Sandeep Reddy Vanga: 7 Fun Facts You Must Know About The Animal Director

By: Sachin T | December 25, 2023
Sandeep Reddy Vanga is an Indian filmmaker, whose subjects call for polarising reactions. What triggered with Kabir Singh has now become an avalanche with the success of his latest film Animal
Despite prime-time debates and staunch criticism disagreeing in his favour, the filmmaker has found a following amongst cinephiles for his brazen opinions, which occasionally outshine his films
On his birthday which falls on December 25, let's a take a look at some interesting facts about him that will help you know him better, beyond the scathing interviews
Vanga's education took him around Warangal and Hyderabad in Telangana, to studying Physiotherapy in Dharwad, Karnataka, before he pursued film school in Sydney, Australia
Before film school, he assisted on the sets of the 2005 Telugu film Manasu Mata Vinadu, starring Navdeep and Ankitha
After completing film school, Sandeep visited renowned filmmaker Puri Jagannadh's office to seek a position as an assistant director. However, one of Puri's managers instructed him to leave his resume and application at the watchman's office. He also wanted to work with S.S. Rajamouli, but to no avail
His opportunity to serve as an assistant director came when he collaborated with Kranthi Madhav on the film Malli Malli Idi Rani Roju
Before helming Arjun Reddy, his debut directorial was named Sugar Factory, which remains shelved for now
He made a brief appearance in Nag Ashwin's Mahanati as Vedantam Raghavayya. The film stars Keerthy Suresh, Dulquer Salmaan, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Vijay Devarakonda
He tied the knot with Manisha Reddy, and together they have a son and a daughter. Sandeep named his son Arjun Reddy, following the success of the Vijay Devarakonda-Shalini Pandey starrer
Thanks For Reading!