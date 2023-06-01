Happy Birthday R. Madhavan: 10 Tamil Films of the handsome actor that you must watch and where can you find them

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 01, 2023

For those of you who may know R.Madhavan from 'Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein' or 'Rang De Basanti' or '3 Idiots', here's your chance to discover some of the actor's best works in Tamil cinema that makes him the superstar that he is. You can also find out where are these titles available at.

Alaipayuthey - 2000 on Amazon Prime Video

Minnale - 2001 on Amazon Prime Video

Kannathil Muthamittal - 2002 on Netflix and Amazon Prime Video

Run - 2002 on Amazon Prime Video

Anbe Sivam - 2003 on Netflix and Amazon Prime Video

Aayutha Ezhuthu - 2004 on YouTube

Evano Oruvan - 2007 on Sun NXT

Vettai - 2012 on YouTube

Irudhi Suttru - 2016 on Apple TV

Vikram Vedha - 2017 on Disney+Hotstar

