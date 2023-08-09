Happy Birthday Mahesh Babu: From Pokiri to Okkadu, Presenting 8 Standout Performances From The Actor's Filmography

By: FPJ Web Desk | August 09, 2023
One of Telugu cinema's most bonafide superstars, Mahesh Babu is a perfect combination of striking good looks, effortless charm and commendable acting chops. On the actor's 48th birthday, here's looking at his select best works
Pokiri - Pokiri will always be Babu's holy grail. The movie that made him a nationwide superstar and inspired the Tamil and Hindi remakes with Thalapathy Vijay and Salman Khan respectively
Okkadu - Okkadu comes a close second when fans have to pick a memorable Mahesh Babu cinematic experience
Nenokkadine - Babu expressed the angst of a man avenging the death of his parents while overcoming his own inhibitions, effectively in this film
Athadu - As a vigilante who is on the run away from law while dealing with the villains, Babu's presence in Athadu is a massive fan favourite
Dookudu - Another film that essays Babu's ability to pull off a cop role as effortlessly as one can
Srimanthudu - Babu plays a Samaritan billionaire who hopes to bring change in the lives of the poor and needy in this hugely popular Telugu film
Khaleja - Babu has defined this film as his reinvention as an actor. The film is about a reluctant cab driver who becomes the saviour for his village when a deadly disease threatens its existence
Maharshi - A wealthy businessman returns to his native to champion for the cause of the deprived. Babu's heartfelt portrayal of Rishi continues to win fans across the world
