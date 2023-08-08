Happy Birthday Fahadh Faasil: 8 Unconventional South-Indian Movies That Prove The Actor's Versatility

By: FPJ Web Desk | August 08, 2023
Winner of 1 National Award, 4 Kerala State Awards and 3 Filmfare Awards, actor Fahadh Faasil redefined Malayalam cinema to how it is perceived today in the eyes of ardent cinema lovers. With his genre-defying choices and relentless conviction, the actor has given us some memorable performances worth cherishing. Here's looking at eight unconventional choices
Kumbalangi Nights - The bitter-sweet tale of four brothers who rise above their differences to fight for love, is an eternal favourite of every fan who loves Malayalam cinema
Super Deluxe - As the confused husband, who has to come to terms with his wife's betrayal, Fahadh was endearing and hilarious, at once
Vikram - This delicious Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial might have been headlined by megastar Kamal Haasan, but its Faasil who walked away with all the applause as Amar
Bangalore Days - Playing a character who can't gather the slightest affection or empathy towards his wife, Faasil walked the tightrop between being dislikeable yet allowing us to understand him
Maheshinte Prathikaaram - As the resilient studio photographer who fights for his rights against all odds, this has to be a standout favourite for ardent Faasil fans
Malik - Director Mahesh Narayanan's ode to The Godfather and Gangs of Waaseypur, this masterstroke of a film establishes Faasil's supremacy as an actor who can sweep you off with his acting, even in his sleep
Take Off - While the film is mostly remembered for lead actress Parvathy's spectacular performance as the nurse Sameera, Faasil's portrayal as Manoj Abraham, the Indian Ambassador to Iraq manages to strike a lasting impression
Joji - Inspired from Shakespeare's Macbeth and set in Kerala during the pandemic days, Joji is a revelation about how Faasil can effortlessly portray evil merely through his eyes. Yes, those eyes!
Thanks For Reading!