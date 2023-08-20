Happy Birthday Barun Sobti: 11 Candid Moments Of The TV Actor With Daughter Sifat That Are Too Adorable To Miss

By: FPJ Web Desk | August 20, 2023
Actor Barun Sobti is the darling of Indian OTT and TV but his little daughter Sifat is the apple of his eyes. Here's looking at their most adorable moments together
Instagram: Barun Sobti
Beach bunnies
Giggle glee
Daddy holding his little Red Riding Hood
Our hearts just cracked
Little Sifat ensuring her daddy of a sound sleep
Daddy dearest celebrating his birthday with the two most special women of his life
Spending the most wonderful time of the year together
Barun clearly enjoying his view while the ladies watch the sunset
Daddy and little girl doing their own thing at the beach
Getting home ready for Christmas together
