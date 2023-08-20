Happy Birthday Barun Sobti: 11 Candid Moments Of The TV Actor With Daughter Sifat That Are Too Adorable To Miss

By: FPJ Web Desk | August 20, 2023

Actor Barun Sobti is the darling of Indian OTT and TV but his little daughter Sifat is the apple of his eyes. Here's looking at their most adorable moments together

Instagram: Barun Sobti

Beach bunnies

Giggle glee

Daddy holding his little Red Riding Hood

Our hearts just cracked

Little Sifat ensuring her daddy of a sound sleep

Daddy dearest celebrating his birthday with the two most special women of his life

Spending the most wonderful time of the year together

Barun clearly enjoying his view while the ladies watch the sunset

Daddy and little girl doing their own thing at the beach

Getting home ready for Christmas together

