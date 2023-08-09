Hansika Motwani Birthday: 7 Hot Bikini Photos Of The Actress

By: FPJ Web Desk | August 09, 2023
Actress Hansika Motwani turned a year older on August 9. On the occasion of her 32nd birthday, take a look at some of the hottest bikini photos of the actress:
The actress was born to a Sindhi family in Mumbai
She began her acting career as a child artist in the 2000 show 'Shaka Laka Boom Boom'
She has also been a part of other shows like Des Mein Niklla Hoga Chand, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Karishma Kaa Karishma and Son Pari among others
Hansika is also best known for playing the role of Priya in Hrithik Roshan and Preity Zinta's Koi Mil Gaya. The film recently completed 20 years
Hansika's last Hindi film was Money Hai Toh Honey Hai in 2008. Over the years, she has mostly starred in Malayalam, Telugu and Tamil films
Hansika tied the knot with Sohail Khaturiya in 2022 in Rajasthan
