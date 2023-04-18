Gurmeet Choudhary celebrates wife Debina Bonerjee's birthday: Pics Inside

By: FPJ Web Desk | April 18, 2023
Television Actress Debina Bonerjee turned 40 today
Varinder Chawla
She celebrated the occasion with her husband-actor Gurmeet Choudhary in presence of friends and family
Debina looked pretty in a white short gown with full sleeves and open tresses
The duo posed together for photographs and their fans can simply say AWW
Time to cut the cake
While they feed each other, we bet you will find it cute
This adorable celebrity pair never fails to set couple goals
Here comes their little angel in white fairy dress
Gurmeet also wished her wife this morning on his Instagram stories with their awwdorable picture and the caption reads: 'Happy B'day my love'
He also shared a video of them celebrating with their friends and family
The couple got married in 2011 and are together for a long time
They are blessed with two beautiful baby girls and enjoying their parenthood
Thanks For Reading!