Gurmeet Choudhary celebrates wife Debina Bonerjee's birthday: Pics Inside

By: FPJ Web Desk | April 18, 2023

Television Actress Debina Bonerjee turned 40 today

Varinder Chawla

She celebrated the occasion with her husband-actor Gurmeet Choudhary in presence of friends and family

Debina looked pretty in a white short gown with full sleeves and open tresses

The duo posed together for photographs and their fans can simply say AWW

Time to cut the cake

While they feed each other, we bet you will find it cute

This adorable celebrity pair never fails to set couple goals

Here comes their little angel in white fairy dress

Gurmeet also wished her wife this morning on his Instagram stories with their awwdorable picture and the caption reads: 'Happy B'day my love'

He also shared a video of them celebrating with their friends and family

The couple got married in 2011 and are together for a long time

They are blessed with two beautiful baby girls and enjoying their parenthood

