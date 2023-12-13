Glimpses Of Triptii Dimri's Picturesque Switzerland Vacation

By: Sachin T | December 13, 2023
Actress Triptii Dimri has emerged to be the new national crush after her brief role in Ranbir Kapoor's Animal
Her social media followers have doubled overnight, and she is making sure to keep her fans hooked on to her
Triptii recently took to her Instagram to share some scenic photos from her Switzerland vacation, leaving her fans in awe of her beauty
In the photos, she can be seen posing against the green Swiss landscape, wearing a casual striped top, jeans and sneakers
She also shared glimpses of the places she visited with her fans
"Ohh .. how I miss this," she captioned her post
Triptii's steamy scenes with Ranbir gripped the internet after Animal hit the theatres
She will be next seen sharing the screen with Vicky Kaushal in Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam
